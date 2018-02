Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie Pao:

* SAYS DMITRY AND ALEXEI ANANYEV NOT INCLUDED TO LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS NOVOZHILOV, ALIEV AMONG LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* REPRESENTATIVES OF BONUM CAPITAL AND NPF BLAGOSOSTOYANIE AMONG LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ELIK, DENISENKOV, SMIRNOV, SHAMILOV, OTRUBYANNIKOV, AVERIN AMONG LIST OF CANDIDATES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: bit.ly/2GZeiM2

