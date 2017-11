Nov 29 (Reuters) - BANK ZENIT:

* Q3 NET PROFIT OF RUB 88.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS RUB 3.75 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF RUB 2.31‍​ BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.31 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PROVISION FOR LOAN IMPAIRMENT RUB 1.53‍​ BILLION VERSUS RUB 4.27 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AS AT SEPT. 30 OF 12.9% VERSUS 6.4% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2ka1QSE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)