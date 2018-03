March 28 (Reuters) - BankFinancial Corp:

* BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION EXTENDS AND EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BANKFINANCIAL CORP - INCREASED NUMBER OF SHARES THAT CAN BE REPURCHASED IN ACCORDANCE WITH AUTHORIZATION BY 500,000 SHARES

* BANKFINANCIAL CORP - BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY'S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019