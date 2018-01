BRIEF-Bankia FY Group Net Profit 816 Mln Euros

Jan 29 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA:

* FY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 1.97 BILLION EUROS

* FY EX-BMN NET INTEREST INCOME 1.94 BILLION EUROS

* FY GROUP NET PROFIT 816 MILLION EUROS

* FY EX-BMN NET PROFIT 816 MILLION EUROS

* Q4 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 501 MILLION EUROS

* Q4 EX-BMN NET INTEREST INCOME 476 MILLION EUROS

* Q4 GROUP NET PROFIT 77 MILLION EUROS

* Q4 EX-BMN NET PROFIT 77 MILLION EUROS

* GROUP CET1 FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO 12.33 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* EX-BMN CET1 FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO 14.83 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* GROUP BAD LOAN RATIO 8.9 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* EX-BMN BAD LOAN RATIO 8.5 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* GROUP ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 6.6 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* GROUP ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 6.6 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* EX-BMN ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 6.7 PERCENT AT END-DEC