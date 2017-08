BRIEF-Bankia Q2 net profit down at 210 mln euros YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - BANKIA SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 514 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 481 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 995 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.12 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 210 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 245 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 491 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 546 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CET1 FULLY LOADED CAPITAL RATIO 13.82 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 13.02 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016

* BAD LOAN RATIO 9.1 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 9.8 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016

* ROE PROFITABILITY RATIO 8.6 PERCENT AT END OF JUNE VERSUS 8.2 PERCENT AT END OF DEC 2016

