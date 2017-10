Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia:

* Says BMN may make slightly more than originally forecast 200 million euros ($232 million) in pre-provision profit in 2017

* Says maintains guidance of ending 2017 with a decrease of 2 percent in net interest income

* Says possible sale of real estate asset portfolios after integration with BMN is among options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8603 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)