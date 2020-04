April 29 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Spain’s Bankia, Jose Sevilla:

* SAYS IT IS NOT BEST MOMENT NOW FOR STATE TO FURTHER DIVEST STAKES IN BANKIA OR CONSIDER ANY ALTERNATIVES OF PRIVATIZATION

* SAYS BUSINESS PLAN OF SOYOU, JOINT VENTURE COMPANY WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE IN CONSUMER FINANCE, WILL BE DELAYED DUE TO CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO HOVER AROUND 60 BASIS POINTS THROUGHOUT 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)