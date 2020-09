Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Bankia, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:

* SAYS JOINT VENTURE WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE IN CONSUMER LENDING DOES NOT FIT IN MERGER PROCESS WITH CAIXABANK

* SAYS WE WILL NEED TO FIND A WAY TO CALL OFF JV WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE ON AMICABLE TERMS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)