Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Bankia , Jose Sevilla:

* SAYS WILL LIKELY SELL ITS STAKE IN JOINT VENTURE ON CONSUMER LENDING WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE TO FRENCH BANK FOLLOWING THE EXPECTED BREAK-UP OF THE J/V AFTER MERGER WITH CAIXABANK