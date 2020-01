BRIEF-Bankia To Sell Is 15% Stake In Caser To Helvetia For 166 Mln Euros

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bankia SA:

* SIGNS CONTRACT OF SALE WITH HELVETIA FOR ITS SHAREHOLDING IN CAJA DE SEGUROS REUNIDOS, COMPANIA DE SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS (CASER), WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 15% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THIS COMPANY

* BANKIA SAYS PRICE OF SALE OF BANKIA’S STAKE IN CASER IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 166 MILLION EUROS, AND WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE CAPITAL OF BANKIA GROUP (FULL SOLVENCY) OF 12 BASIS POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)