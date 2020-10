Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Of Spain’s Bankia , José Sevilla:

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AUTHORIZATIONS TO MERGER WITH CAIXABANK ONCE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL IN DECEMBER

* EXPECTS DEAL WITH CAIXABANK TO BE CLOSED BY END OF FIRST QUARTER, WITH FULL TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION BY END-2021