BRIEF-Bankia's Chairman Is "Reasonably Comfortable" Deal With Caixabank Will Get Antitrust Approval

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Bankia, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:

* SAYS IS “REASONABLY COMFORTABLE” DEAL WITH CAIXABANK WILL GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL, WILL WORK ON THAT

* CEO OF SPAIN’S CAIXABANK SAYS COST OF RIKS OF MERGED LENDER WILL BE LOWER AS PROVISIONS WILL BE BOOKED UP-FRONT

* SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY “SPECIAL INTEREST” FROM THE SPANISH STATE TO INCREASE COMBINED LENDER’S PAY-OUT POLICY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)