April 23 (Reuters) - Bankinter SA:

* BANKINTER ON CORONAVIRUS: NET PROFITS FALL BY 10.1% OWING TO INCREASED PROVISIONING TO PREVENT BUSINESS DOWNTURN IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* SAYS PROVISIONS TOTALLED 107.3 MILLION EUROS, VERSUS 55.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2x49Kny Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)