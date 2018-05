May 3 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F:

* REG-A STRONG START TO 2018 - NET PROFIT GUIDANCE RAISED

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 94 MILLION VERSUS DKK 98 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 148 MILLION VERSUS DKK 57 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 31 MILLION VERSUS LOAN LOSSES DKK 0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP IS RAISING ITS FY2018 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE UPWARDS FROM DKK 165-215M AS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED TO DKK 175-225M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)