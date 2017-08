Aug 3 (Reuters) - BANKNORDIK P/F:

* MANAGEMENT RECONFIRMS FY2017 GUIDANCE OF PROFIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, VALUE ADJUSTMENTS AND TAX IN RANGE OF DKK 150-190M (H1 2017: DKK 89M)

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ON LOANS FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN DKK 20M (H1 2017: REVERSAL OF DKK 5M)

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME EX-ITEMS DKK 166 MLN VS DKK 163 MLN YR AGO

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 97 MLN VS DKK 98 MLN YR AGO