March 21 (Reuters) - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SA:

* COURT IN WARSAW DISMISSES APPLICATION FOR DECLARATION OF BANKRUPTCY OF CO’S SUBSIDIARY

* THE APLICATION OF FIRST CLASS SA HAS BEEN DISMISSED DUE DUE TO LACK OF FUNDS TO SATISFY THE COSTS OF THE PROCEEDINGS

* THE DECISION OF THE COURT IS NOT LEGALLY BINDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)