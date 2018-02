Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bankwell Financial Group Inc:

* BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS RECORD YEAR-END OPERATING RESULTS AND DECLARES A 71 PCT INCREASE TO THE FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A $0.12 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND​

* ‍REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $15.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13 PCT COMPARED TO QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016​