BRIEF-Banner Corp Announces Retirement And Appointment Of CFO

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banner Corp:

* BANNER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BANNER CORP - ‍LLOYD W. BAKER WILL BE RETIRING FROM BOTH HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* BANNER CORP - PETER J. CONNER, CURRENTLY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF BANNER BANK, TO ASSUME SAME POSITION AT COMPANY FOLLOWING BAKER'S RETIREMENT