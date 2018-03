March 28 (Reuters) - Banner Corp:

* BANNER CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 40% TO $0.35 PER SHARE, SCHEDULES 1Q18 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST AND RENEWS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BANNER CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RENEWED ITS AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 5% OF ITS COMMON STOCK, OR 1.6 MILLION SHARES​

* BANNER CORP - ‍UNDER PLAN, SHARES MAY BE REPURCHASED BY COMPANY IN OPEN MARKET PURCHASES​