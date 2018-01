BRIEF-Banner Corp Q4 Loss Per Share $0.41

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Banner Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS; HIGHLIGHTED BY STRONG REVENUES AND BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING; ASSETS STAY BELOW $10 BILLION AT YEAR END

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $128.1 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $100.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME, BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES, WAS $98.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $100.2 MILLION IN PRECEDING QUARTER

* DURING Q4 BANNER IMPLEMENTED A NUMBER OF STRATEGIC BALANCE SHEET INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO KEEP ITS ASSETS BELOW $10 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: