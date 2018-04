BRIEF-Banner Corporation Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.89

April 23 (Reuters) - Banner Corp:

* BANNER CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $28.8 MILLION, OR $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; HIGHLIGHTED BY STRONG DEPOSIT GROWTH, NET INTEREST MARGIN EXPANSION AND SOLID REVENUE GENERATION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q1 REVENUE $120.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $97.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME, BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES, WAS $99.4 MILLION, VERSUS $94.9 MILLION IN Q1 A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: