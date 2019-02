Feb 21 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve:

* ACQUISITION OF A SWISS INSTITUTIONAL MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

* HAS ACQUIRED 100% OF THE CAPITAL OF LOYAL FINANCE AG, ZURICH, AN INDEPENDENT ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

* TO BEGIN WITH, 60% OF SHARES TRANSFERRED TO BCGE, WITH 40% BALANCE TRANSFERRED AFTER A 4-YEAR TRANSITION PHASE Source text - bit.ly/2EmAccM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)