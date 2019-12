Dec 16 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE:

* WILL REDEEM ITS 2014 AT1 BOND ON 4 FEBRUARY 2020

* REDEMPTION AMOUNT WILL CORRESPOND TO NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 110 MILLION BOND PLUS LAST ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.875% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)