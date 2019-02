Feb 26 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT AT CHF 161.3 MILLION, UP 25.7 PERCENT

* FY NET PROFIT AT CHF 91.2 MILLION, UP 11.7 PERCENT

* FOR 2019, THE BANK EXPECTS OPERATING PROFITABILITY TO BE CLOSE TO 2018 LEVELS

* THE DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.40 PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 17.2%.