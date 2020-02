Feb 25 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT STANDS AT A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 165.4 MILLION

* FY TOTAL INCOME EXCEEDED CHF 420 MILLION,

* FOR 2020, THE BANK EXPECTS OPERATING PROFITABILITY TO BE CLOSE TO 2019 LEVELS

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75 TO BE PROPOSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS UP BY 10%