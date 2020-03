March 11 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale du Valais:

* FY OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTS TO CHF 118.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2.1%.

* STILL EXPECTS 2020 RESULTS AT THE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEARS. Source text: bit.ly/2W1Nxk3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)