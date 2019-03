March 6 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DU VALAIS:

* FY OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 116 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3.1% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR WAS CHF 67.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4.7% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.35 PER SHARE

* FY GROSS INTEREST INCOME DECREASED BY 1.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 160.8 MILLION

* FOR 2019 SEES SIMILARLY GOOD BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR