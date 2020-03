March 25 (Reuters) - Banque Nationale De Belgique SA :

* IN 2019, BANK MADE A HIGHER NET PROFIT THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (+ EUR 80 MILLION) OR 825 MILLION EUROS

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED

* THIS RESULTS IN A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 122.57 PER SHARE, DOWN BY 11.5 % ON YEAR 2018

* PROFIT DISTRIBUTION ESTIMATE OF MINIMUM LEVEL OF RISKS AT END OF 2019 RESULTED IN A FIGURE OF AROUND EUR 4.6 BILLION VERSUS 5.4 BILLION AT END OF 2018