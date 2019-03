March 7 (Reuters) - Banque Profil De Gestion SA:

* OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 IS CHF - 70,000 AGAINST CHF + 2.00 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017.

* FY NET RESULT -330,000 CHF VERSUS 1.74 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)