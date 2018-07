July 25 (Reuters) - Banque Profil De Gestion SA:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT IS CHF 456,000 AGAINST CHF 1.029 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017

* H1 NET RESULT 0.33 MILLION CHF VERSUS 0.90 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)