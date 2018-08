Aug 9 (Reuters) - Banque Profil De Gestion SA:

* H1 PROFIT 329,940 CHF VERSUS 903,208 CHF YEAR AGO

* H1 NET POSITIVE RESULT OF CHF 329,940, CONSIDERING DEPRECIATION, VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS, INCOME AND TAXES

* H1 OPERATING RESULT IS CHF 456 THOUSAND AGAINST CHF 1'029 THOUSAND AS OF JUNE 30, 2017