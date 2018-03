BRIEF-Banque Saudi Fransi Completes Sale Of 18.5 Pct Stake of AZSF

March 29 (Reuters) - BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI:

* COMPLETES SALE OF 18.5 PERCENT OF ALLIANZ SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO(AZSF) SHARE CAPITAL TO ALLIANZ EUROPE BV AT PRICE OF 22 RIYAL PER SHARE

* BSF REALIZED A TOTAL GAIN OF 97 MILLION RIYALS FROM AZSF SHARE SALE‍​

* WITH COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION, BSF WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD 14 PERCENT OF SHARES IN AZSF AND WILL REMAIN A STRATEGIC PARTNER OF AZSF

* TRANSACTION WILL BE REFLECTED IN 1ST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIALS OF BSF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: