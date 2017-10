Sept 12 (Reuters) - BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI:

* CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK (CACIB) AGREES TO SELL 16.2 PERCENT STAKE IN BANK TO KINGDOM HOLDING, CACIB MAY SELL ADDITIONAL UPTO 5 PERCENT STAKE IN BANK THROUGH OFF-MARKET BLOCK TRADE DEALS

* CACIB TO KEEP STAKE OF AT LEAST 9.9 PERCENT IN BANK FOR A PERIOD ENDING ONE YEAR AFTER CLOSING OF TRANSACTION