Nov 13 (Reuters) - Banro Corp-
* Banro provides corporate update
* Banro Corp - continues to face significant ongoing, operational and financial challenges including short and long term liquidity constraints
* Banro - mining operations at Namoya mine in Democratic Republic Of Congo continue to be suspended due to ongoing closure of road access to mine site
* Banro Corp - there is “substantial doubt” as to company’s ability to continue as a going concern
* Banro - will not be in position to release financial statements & related management’s discussion and analysis for period ended September 30, 2017
* Banro-Committee concluded there is no reasonable prospect successful capital raise could be completed currently to refinance existing indebtedness