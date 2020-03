March 30 (Reuters) - Baofeng Modern International Holdings Company Ltd:

* FY LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSES ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 314.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 275.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB169.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB164.5 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS THAT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC WILL RESULT IN LATE DELIVERY OF SOME PRODUCTS

* GROUP'S OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IN H1 2020