Nov 21 (Reuters) - Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd

* Says unaware of undisclosed information amid unusual share price movements

* Says shareholder Tomorrow Holding is unaware of undisclosed information in written reply to queries to the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hIg3Sk; bit.ly/2iBHn5L

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)