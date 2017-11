Nov 21 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc

* Baozun announces third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 1.49 billion to rmb 1.53 billion

* Q3 revenue RMB 890.2 million versus I/B/E/S view RMB 876.3 million

* Baozun INc - qtrly ‍diluted net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders per ads RMB 0.37