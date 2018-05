BRIEF-Baozun Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue Of RMB 921.2 Million

May 17 (Reuters) - Baozun Inc:

* BAOZUN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE RMB 1.06 BILLION TO RMB 1.1 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 921.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 885.1 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04)

* QTRLY DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN PER ADS WERE RMB0.54 (US$0.09)

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW CNY 1.04 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S