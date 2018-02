Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bapcor Ltd:

* ‍2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.0 CENTS PER SHARE ​

* HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $616.1 MILLION, UP 41.6 PERCENT

* HY STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $43.5 MILLION, UP 72.2 PERCENT

* FORECASTING CONTINUED REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH IN H2 FY18 THROUGH UNDERLYING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE‍​

* PREVIOUS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 30 PERCENT GROWTH IN PRO-FORMA NPAT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: