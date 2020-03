BRIEF-Bapcor Withdraws Previously Announced FY20 Earnings Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Bapcor Ltd:

* CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SINCE 1 JAN 2020, CO’S BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN PERFORMING IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS & ARE ON TRACK TO REACH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* RETAIL SEGMENT IS ACHIEVING GOOD SALES GROWTH & TRENDS OF FIRST HALF OF YEAR ARE CONTINUING IN OTHER BUSINESS SEGMENTS

* DESPITE PERFORMANCE TO DATE, DUE TO CLOSURES IN NZ, THAILAND AND AUSTRALIA AMID COVID-19, NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST WHERE FY20 WILL FINISH