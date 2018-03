BRIEF-Barclays Appoints Gerry Grimstone Chairman Of Ring-Fenced Bank

March 19 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* BARCLAYS - GERRY GRIMSTONE, CURRENTLY DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BARCLAYS PLC AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC, WILL MOVE INSTEAD TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BARCLAYS BANK PLC

* ‍IAN CHESHIRE WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC. HE WILL ALSO REMAIN A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BARCLAYS PLC​

* CRAWFORD GILLIES WILL BECOME SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BARCLAYS PLC AND WILL REMAIN CHAIR OF BARCLAYS PLC REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

* MARY FRANCIS WILL BECOME CHAIR OF BARCLAYS PLC REPUTATION COMMITTEE, REPLACING SIR GERRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: