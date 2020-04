April 7 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC:

* BARCLAYS SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN AND CFO ALL TO DONATE ONE THIRD OF PAY FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS TO BANK’S CORONAVIRUS AID FUND

* BARCLAYS LAUNCHES 100 MILLION POUND COVID-19 COMMUNITY AID PACKAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)