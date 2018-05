Barclays PLC:

* BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS PRESS SPECULATION ABOUT HIS SUCCESSION IS PREMATURE

* BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN MCFARLANE SAYS ‘YOU ARE NOT GETTING RID OF ME YET’

* BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS HAS ASKED CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE TO PREPARE FOR EVENTUALITY OF HIS DEPARTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: