May 1 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC:

* BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS LETTER IN WHISTLEBLOWING CASE WAS A ‘MALICIOUS LETTER’ FROM AN EXTERNAL SOURCE

* BARCLAYS CHAIRMAN SAYS IF LETTER HAD BEEN A WHISTLEBLOW FROM AN EMPLOYEE THE MATTER WOULD HAVE BEEN MUCH MORE SERIOUS (Reporting By Emma Rumney)