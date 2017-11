Nov 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* BARCLAYS - MINIMUM STRESSED CET1 RATIO OVER PERIOD 2017-21 WAS 7.4%, WHICH EXCEEDED STRESS TEST HURDLE RATE OF 6.8%​

* BARCLAYS PLC - ‍MINIMUM STRESSED CET1 RATIO OCCURRED IN 2018 OF TEST PERIOD, AND WAS BELOW SYSTEMIC REFERENCE POINT FOR THAT YEAR OF 7.9%​

* BARCLAYS PLC - WAS NOT ASKED TO SUBMIT A REVISED CAPITAL PLAN BY BOE IN LIGHT OF STEPS ALREADY TAKEN DURING 2017 TO STRENGTHEN ITS CAPITAL POSITION​