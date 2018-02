BRIEF-Barclays pre-tax profit rises 10 percent to 3.54 Billion pounds

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* BARCLAYS 2017 GROUP PRETAX PROFIT RISES 10 PERCENT TO 3.54 BILLION STG

* BARCLAYS 2017 CET 1 RATIO AT 13.3 PERCENT

* BARCLAYS 2017 U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSET IMPACT OF 901 MILLION STG

* BARCLAYS SAYS NO UPDATE ON WATCHDOG‘S INVESTIGATION INTO CEO JES STALEY‘S ATTEMPTS TO UNMASK WHISTLEBLOWER

* BARCLAYS SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 6.5 PENCE PER SHARE IN 2018

* BARCLAYS 2017 FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 3 PENCE PER SHARE

* BARCLAYS 2017 COSTS DOWN 5 PERCENT TO 15.5 BILLION STG, EXCLUDING CONDUCT AND LITIGATION

* BARCLAYS 2017 RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY AT 5.6 PERCENT , EXCLUDING MATERIAL ITEMS

* BARCLAYS 2017 INCOME DOWN 2 PERCENT TO 21 BILLION STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)