BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges

June 20 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges
* Barclays awaits further details of charges from SFO.
* SFO has informed barclays that it has not made a decision as to whether it will also bring charges against barclays bank plc in respect of loan.
* Other authorities have also been kept informed of developments in these matters.
* Also, as previously disclosed, a civil claim has been served on barclays bank plc by pcp capital partners llp