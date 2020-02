BRIEF-Barclays says regulators probing CEO's ties to financier Epstein

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC:

* BOARD HAS HAD REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS IN PAST 6 MONTHS THAT HAVE HIGHLIGHTED HISTORICAL LINKS BETWEEN MR. STALEY AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN.

* AS HAS BEEN WIDELY REPORTED, EARLIER IN HIS CAREER MR. STALEY DEVELOPED A PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP WITH MR. EPSTEIN.

* MR. STALEY ALSO CONFIRMED TO BOARD THAT HE HAS HAD NO CONTACT WHATSOEVER WITH MR. EPSTEIN AT ANY TIME SINCE TAKING UP HIS ROLE AS BARCLAYS GROUP CEO IN DECEMBER 2015.

* RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MR. STALEY AND MR. EPSTEIN WAS SUBJECT OF AN ENQUIRY FROM FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (“FCA”), TO WHICH COMPANY RESPONDED.

* FCA AND PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY SUBSEQUENTLY COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION, WHICH IS ONGOING, INTO MR. STALEY’S CHARACTERISATION TO COMPANY OF HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MR. EPSTEIN

ACCORDINGLY, MR. STALEY RETAINS FULL CONFIDENCE OF BOARD, AND IS BEING UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED FOR RE-ELECTION AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.