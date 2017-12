Dec 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* ‍REDUCTION OF BARCLAYS’ SHAREHOLDING IN BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LIMITED​

* ‍TOTAL SHAREHOLDING IN BAGL FOR REGULATORY REPORTING PURPOSES WILL REDUCE FROM 21.9% TO 14.9%​

* ‍SETTLEMENT OF TRANSFER IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON 5 DECEMBER 2017​