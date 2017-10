Oct 10 (Reuters) - BARCO NV:

* BARCO AND KANEXPRO SETTLE PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE‍​

* BARCO AND KANEXPRO HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ALLEGED INFRINGEMENT OF BARCO‘S PATENTS AND OTHER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

* UNDER AGREEMENT, KANEXPRO AGREED TO CEASE DISTRIBUTION AND SALE OF ITS MYTURN WIRELESS PRESENTATION SYSTEM IN EUROPE AND US Source text: bit.ly/2xuUY8r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)